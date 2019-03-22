Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for LENA TORCHIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENA (PULLIA) TORCHIA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LENA (PULLIA) TORCHIA Obituary
TORCHIA LENA (PULLIA)

Age 87, of Dormont, formerly of the Lower Hill District. Lena was born in Sambiase, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Torchia; loving mother of Thomas (Theresa) Torchia of Mt. Lebanon, Anita Torchia of Mt. Washington, Christina (Fred) Bosh of Dormont. She is also the Nunnie of Kristy Torchia, Joseph (Christina) Torchia, Thomas (Harmonie) Torchia, Jessica (Rick) Steinmetz, and Erica Bosh. Lena was also the great-Nunnie (bisnonna) of Everly Torchia, Maverick Torchia and Savannah Steinmetz. Lena is the daughter of the late Luigi and Saveria (Vescio) Pullia, and will be missed by numerous family members including her sisters, Gina (Tom) D'Amico, Philomena (Chink) Pometto, Joanna (Nick) Cerminaro, Sarah (Stewart) Speaker, Joseph Pullia; her brother-in-law, Thomas (Catherine) Torchia; and her sister-in-law, Marie (Torchia) DelSardo. Lena enjoyed family, life, making people laugh, visiting the casino and all things Italian. She was an incredible Italian cook. Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members, friends, and especially Lelo and Helen. Lena was a member of the Calabria Club and the Bella Vista ISDA Lodge. Lena always tried to make everyone laugh and feel good. Her smile, laugh, optimism, personality, love and friendliness will certainly be missed by everyone. Friends welcome Saturday and Sunday, 1-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Bernard's Church, Mt. Lebanon. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now