TORCHIA LENA (PULLIA)

Age 87, of Dormont, formerly of the Lower Hill District. Lena was born in Sambiase, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Torchia; loving mother of Thomas (Theresa) Torchia of Mt. Lebanon, Anita Torchia of Mt. Washington, Christina (Fred) Bosh of Dormont. She is also the Nunnie of Kristy Torchia, Joseph (Christina) Torchia, Thomas (Harmonie) Torchia, Jessica (Rick) Steinmetz, and Erica Bosh. Lena was also the great-Nunnie (bisnonna) of Everly Torchia, Maverick Torchia and Savannah Steinmetz. Lena is the daughter of the late Luigi and Saveria (Vescio) Pullia, and will be missed by numerous family members including her sisters, Gina (Tom) D'Amico, Philomena (Chink) Pometto, Joanna (Nick) Cerminaro, Sarah (Stewart) Speaker, Joseph Pullia; her brother-in-law, Thomas (Catherine) Torchia; and her sister-in-law, Marie (Torchia) DelSardo. Lena enjoyed family, life, making people laugh, visiting the casino and all things Italian. She was an incredible Italian cook. Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members, friends, and especially Lelo and Helen. Lena was a member of the Calabria Club and the Bella Vista ISDA Lodge. Lena always tried to make everyone laugh and feel good. Her smile, laugh, optimism, personality, love and friendliness will certainly be missed by everyone. Friends welcome Saturday and Sunday, 1-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Bernard's Church, Mt. Lebanon.

