SCALES LENNEY H.
On Thursday, October 17, 2019, Lenney H. Scales, 66, of Wilmerding, PA. Father of Rashad, Ericka, Aaron, Vanessa and Vicky; brother of Keith, Damean, Leroy, Gary, Robby and Brian; also survived by six grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on October 24, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. on October 25, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019