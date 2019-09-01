|
KOCH LENORA M. "LEE"
Age 93, formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia. A daughter of the late John and Jessie Phelps Malone, Lee was born in Charleroi on March 26, 1926. She was a resident of Belle Vernon for most of her adult life until moving to St. Barnabas in 2013. Lee enjoyed going to the Donora Senior Center, line dancing, and time with her grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Larry McMichen of Atlanta, GA; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Rita Cotter of Gibsonia, Terrence and Sharon Cotter of Bellaire, TX, and Timothy and Judy Cotter of Marietta, GA; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Koch in 1994; and a sister, Jacqueline Sims. Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon. www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com, 724-929-5300. A blessing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 9:30 followed by a mass in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019