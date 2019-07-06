DIXON LENORE EVELYN

Age 72, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Hill. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Karen, as well as a host of friends from Church of the Ascension where she worshipped regularly, and her nursing community at Allegheny General Hospital where she worked as a dedicated MICU nurse for 25 years. A funeral service and reception will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Church of the Ascension, 4729 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension (address above) and will be used in support of scholarships to the Annual Parish Retreat, an event that Lenore loved. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.