Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
4729 Ellsworth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LENORE DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENORE EVELYN DIXON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENORE EVELYN DIXON Obituary
DIXON LENORE EVELYN

Age 72, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Hill. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Karen, as well as a host of friends from Church of the Ascension where she worshipped regularly, and her nursing community at Allegheny General Hospital where she worked as a dedicated MICU nurse for 25 years. A funeral service and reception will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Church of the Ascension, 4729 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension (address above) and will be used in support of scholarships to the Annual Parish Retreat, an event that Lenore loved. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now