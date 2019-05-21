Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LENORE KRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENORE M. (MASTERSON) KRILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LENORE M. (MASTERSON) KRILL Obituary
KRILL LENORE M. (MASTERSON)

Age 95, joined her loving husband, John "Tony" Krill, in heaven on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her four daughters, Karen (Stephen) Estberg, Patty (Dan) Siebert, Shivon (Paul) Domski and Michele Dobbins. She treasured her ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Lenore was a friend to all she met. She loved to talk, sing, dance and always treated everyone kindly. Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Parish on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lenore's name to . Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.