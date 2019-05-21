|
KRILL LENORE M. (MASTERSON)
Age 95, joined her loving husband, John "Tony" Krill, in heaven on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her four daughters, Karen (Stephen) Estberg, Patty (Dan) Siebert, Shivon (Paul) Domski and Michele Dobbins. She treasured her ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Lenore was a friend to all she met. She loved to talk, sing, dance and always treated everyone kindly. Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Parish on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lenore's name to . Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019