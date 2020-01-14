Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
LEO ALBERT ALFONSI

LEO ALBERT ALFONSI Obituary
ALFONSI LEO ALBERT

On January 12, 2020, Leo passed surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny"; daughters, Shannon Cercone (Mark), Kendra Glumac (Jeff) and the late Erik;  Pap Ado to Alex, Emmi, Caden, and Jack. Son of Lebra Alfonsi and the late Antoinette; brother of Debra Breauninger (Jim) and Diane Black (Randy). Leo is also survived by his nephew, Kevin Black (Katie); niece, Danielle Black; and great-nieces, Maura and Maggie Black. Leo was an active member of the South Hills Italian Club where he enjoyed playing Bocce. He also was an avid bowler. Leo was a good friend and always ready to help. He will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Wednesday 2-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
