GERAMITA LEO C. "CURLEY"

Age 72, of Linesville, PA, formerly of Mt. Washington, on Monday, July 8, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by those who love him. Beloved father of Kimberly (Frank S.), Frank (Donna) and Paula (Eric H.); son of Rose M. Geramita; brother of Francis (Butch) Geramita and Christine (Tina) Prizner; grandfather to Tyler, Ericka, Brianna, Kristen, Vincent, Louis, Isabella, Olivia, Gillian, Adriana, Frank, Clara, and Dominic; and great-grandson, Joseph. Preceded in death by his father, Frank C. Geramita. Leo was loved and will be missed by many extended family and friends. Retired from Port Authority, Leo lived many happy retirement years at Pymatuning Lake. Friends and family will be received on Friday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323), where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com.