PASQUARELLI LEO D.

Suddenly, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, beloved husband of Sandra (Berkeybile) Pasquarelli; father of Salvatore Pasquarelli and Gianfranco Pasquarelli (Meghan); brother of Alfio Pasquarelli (Annamarie) and the late Luciana DeIuliis and Laura Minetti; brother-in-law of Emidio DeIuliis and Anthony Minetti; also survived by many nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Leo emigrated from Italy to the United States at the age of 9, graduated from high school and became a Master Plumber. He owned and operated a plumbing business in Oakland for 45 years and was a devoted member of St. Regis Church. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Friday, Mass of Christian Burial in St. Regis Church at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made to St. Regis Church, 3235 Parkview Avenue, Pgh., PA 15213.