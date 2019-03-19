Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO PASQUARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO D. PASQUARELLI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LEO D. PASQUARELLI Obituary
PASQUARELLI LEO D.

Suddenly, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, beloved husband of Sandra (Berkeybile) Pasquarelli; father of Salvatore Pasquarelli and Gianfranco Pasquarelli (Meghan); brother of Alfio Pasquarelli (Annamarie) and the late Luciana DeIuliis and Laura Minetti; brother-in-law of Emidio DeIuliis and Anthony Minetti; also survived by many nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Leo emigrated from Italy to the United States at the age of 9, graduated from high school and became a Master Plumber. He owned and operated a plumbing business in Oakland for 45 years and was a devoted member of St. Regis Church. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Friday, Mass of Christian Burial in St. Regis Church at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made to St. Regis Church, 3235 Parkview Avenue, Pgh., PA 15213.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now