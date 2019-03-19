|
|
PASQUARELLI LEO D.
Suddenly, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, beloved husband of Sandra (Berkeybile) Pasquarelli; father of Salvatore Pasquarelli and Gianfranco Pasquarelli (Meghan); brother of Alfio Pasquarelli (Annamarie) and the late Luciana DeIuliis and Laura Minetti; brother-in-law of Emidio DeIuliis and Anthony Minetti; also survived by many nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Leo emigrated from Italy to the United States at the age of 9, graduated from high school and became a Master Plumber. He owned and operated a plumbing business in Oakland for 45 years and was a devoted member of St. Regis Church. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Friday, Mass of Christian Burial in St. Regis Church at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made to St. Regis Church, 3235 Parkview Avenue, Pgh., PA 15213.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019