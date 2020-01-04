|
ERIKSEN, JR. LEO E.
Age 73, of Mt. Washington, passed after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Leo and Lillian Eriksen; devoted brother to Nancy Petrone (Anthony) and John Eriksen (Janis); loving uncle to Cynthia Phillips (Jeff), Andrea Bohn (Drew), John Eriksen (Jennifer) and Jacqueline Eriksen; grand-uncle to Tess and Leah Phillips, Evan and Erik Bohn, Eleanor and Leo Katz Eriksen, Jack and Emma Eriksen. He graduated from St. Mary of the Mount and Duquesne University. He was a proud union president for many years for the Steelworkers Union District 10 #14034. Visitation on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Tuesday, 10 a.m.
www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020