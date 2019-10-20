Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
LEO E. SCHRANTZ

LEO E. SCHRANTZ Obituary
SCHRANTZ LEO E.

Age 86, of Penn Hills, Passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Christine "Teeny"; father of Leo (Kathy) Schrantz, Kris Ann (John) Niehl, Wayne (Margaret) and the late Robert (surviving spouse Kathy); also survived by grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Leo was an active committeeman for the Democratic party and an avid golfer. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the , 320 Bilmar Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
