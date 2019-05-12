ZINI LEO E.

Age 92, of Upper St. Clair, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 41 years to Carole Zini; loving father of Ramona (John) Locke, Dr. Nancy (Buzz) Deitchman, and the late Lisa (surviving Ray) Pijon; cherished grandfather of Kendall, Devon, Perry, and Nikki; step-father of Sherri (Sean) Collins and David Stoehr; brother-in-law of William (Rebecca) Coleman; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his first wife, Ramona. Leo was a WWII Air Force veteran. He was a partner of the Joseph Poli Co. where he was an interior designer, designing many churches and chapels in the tri-state area. Later in his career, Leo transferred to residential interior design, construction, and remodeling. He was a Rotarian for 25 years, and was an active member of Lucchesi nel Mondo Association for many years. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in the Narthex of St. Thomas More Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to Gallagher Hospice, Gallaherhospice.com. Please view or add tributes at beinhauer.com. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211.