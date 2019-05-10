IANNACCHIONE LEO F.

With great sadness we announce that Leo, age 89, of Penn Hills, formerly of Bloomfield, transitioned on May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of nearly 53 years of MaryAnn; cherished father of Stephen Iannacchione and Michael Iannacchione (Jeannine); grandfather of Elena Grace. Preceded in death by dear brothers, Vincent Iannacchione and Joseph Iannacchione; and dear sisters, Toni Buckel, Ronnie Delosier and Rita Bradshaw; survived by Clare Bonura; and countless nieces and nephews. Leo was a dedicated husband and father. He was an avid barbershop singer, conductor and coach. He coached Little League Baseball and youth wrestling. He love to travel and was a terrific cook. He made everyone laugh, His motto was, "Always make everyone like you." He certainly did. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Mass of Christian Burial at St. Susanna Church, 200 Stotler Road, Penn Hills, PA Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.