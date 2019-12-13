Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
MOAN LEO F.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, age 75 of Lawrenceville. Beloved Husband to Sherry Moan; loving father of Michael, Chrissy (John) Moan, and Amber (Roger) Kenbok; brother of Patty Payne and the late Robert and Jim Moan; grandfather to Leo, Ryan, Eva and Olivia. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville. A memorial for Leo will be held Saturday from 2 until time of services at 6 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
