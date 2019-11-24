|
SNYDER LEO H.
Age 97, of Castle Shannon, joined his beloved wife Kay in eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019. Leo was born in 1922 to the late Leo J. Snyder and Rose Krisanda. He graduated from South Hills High School in 1941. Leo proudly served his country as a corporal in the United States Army during WWII and remained a lifelong patriot which made his death on Veterans Day a fitting end to a well-lived life. He met his wife, Katherine B. Windhager on a streetcar on the way to work. They married in 1948 and spent over 70 years together. Leo worked for J&L Steel for 36 years working his way up from the coal yard to data processing. He retired in 1983 and spent his time doing things that he loved, golf and especially travel. He and Kay visited a number of countries and went on over 35 cruises. Leo was a man of many talents. As a young man, he was an excellent tennis player. He was a talented artist and woodworker. He and Kay were longtime members of the Hilltoppers. Leo loved music, dancing and a good party. He was always willing to lend a hand. Known to many as "Uncle Leo", he was well-liked by his neighbors and friends. He is survived by his brother John W. "Jack" (the late Mary Jane) Snyder and sisters Rosemary (Eugene) Smith and Joanne Neiport. Uncle Leo was cherished by his nieces, nephews and their families. In his later years, he was cared for by his "Angel" Mary. Friends will be received in the Chapel of the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Leo was a man who appreciated the value of hard work. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Salt of the Earth Trust" established by the Snyder and Fort families. The trust will benefit the housekeeping, kitchen and maintenance staff of Deer Valley YMCA Camp. Donations may be made payable to the "Salt of the Earth Trust" and sent c/o Community Bank, 65 W. Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301, Attention Sonya. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019