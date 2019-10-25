|
BACVINSKAS, SR. LEO J.
Age 89, a resident of Cochranton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wendesday, October 23, 2019, at the Meadville Medical Center. He was born on September 24, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Samuel and Ursula (Macuilskas) Bacvinskas. Prior to retirement, he was employed as an auto mechanic by Yellow Cab. He was an Army veteran and was a member of the , , and AMVETS. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Marie; children, Arlene Saltsman, Barbara A. Bacvinskas, and Leo J. "Butch" Bacvinskas, Jr. (Barbara M.); grandchildren, Heidi Munoz, Gary Saltsman, Jr., Ashlee Bacvinskas, and Aaron Bacvinskas; brother of William Bacvinskas, Donna Barch, Virginia Bates, and the late George Bush, Albert Bacvinskas, Mary Hawrylak, and Anna Wilson. Friends received Friday 6-8 p.m. October 25 in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or AMVETS. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019