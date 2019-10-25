Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO BACVINSKAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO J. BACVINSKAS Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEO J. BACVINSKAS Sr. Obituary
BACVINSKAS, SR. LEO J.

Age 89, a resident of Cochranton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wendesday, October 23, 2019, at the Meadville Medical Center. He was born on September 24, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Samuel and Ursula (Macuilskas) Bacvinskas. Prior to retirement, he was employed as an auto mechanic by Yellow Cab. He was an Army veteran and was a member of the , , and AMVETS. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Marie; children, Arlene Saltsman, Barbara A. Bacvinskas, and Leo J. "Butch" Bacvinskas, Jr. (Barbara M.); grandchildren, Heidi Munoz, Gary Saltsman, Jr., Ashlee Bacvinskas, and Aaron Bacvinskas; brother of William Bacvinskas, Donna Barch, Virginia Bates, and the late George Bush, Albert Bacvinskas, Mary Hawrylak, and Anna Wilson. Friends received Friday 6-8 p.m. October 25 in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or AMVETS. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now