Age 90, of Robinson Township, passed away surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh July 4, 1929, the son of the late Leo S. and Florence C. Schwartzmiller. He is the husband of the late Patricia M. Schwartzmiller, loving father of Mary Ann (William) Baker, Carol (Thomas) Merks, Patty (David) Felt, Robert (Lynn) Schwartzmiller; grandfather of Stephanie (Matthew) Straub, Shannon (Mark) Meyer, Shelby (Matthew) Fiori, Amy (Jonathan) Vojtecky, Matthew (Ashley) Merks, Kristin (Daniel) Manius, David (Chelsea) Felt, Rachel and Cale Schwartzmiller; also nine great-grandchildren. Leo Proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Greentree Post 823. He loved fishing, hunting and dirt track racing. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. Burial will follow. Memorial contributions in Leo's name may be made to the American Legion Post 823, 210 Sheldon Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020