Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO SCHWARTZMILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO J. SCHWARTZMILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SCHWARTZMILLER LEO J.

Age 90, of Robinson Township, passed away surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh July 4, 1929, the son of the late Leo S. and Florence C. Schwartzmiller. He is the husband of the late Patricia M. Schwartzmiller, loving father of Mary Ann (William) Baker, Carol (Thomas) Merks, Patty (David) Felt, Robert (Lynn) Schwartzmiller; grandfather of Stephanie (Matthew) Straub, Shannon (Mark) Meyer, Shelby (Matthew) Fiori, Amy (Jonathan) Vojtecky, Matthew (Ashley) Merks, Kristin (Daniel) Manius, David (Chelsea) Felt, Rachel and Cale Schwartzmiller; also nine great-grandchildren. Leo Proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Greentree Post 823. He loved fishing, hunting and dirt track racing. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. Burial will follow. Memorial contributions in Leo's name may be made to the American Legion Post 823, 210 Sheldon Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -