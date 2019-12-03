Home

LEO LIVINGSTON

LEO LIVINGSTON Obituary
LIVINGSTON LEO

On Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved son of the late Martin and Carolyn Livingston; brother of Mitchell (Ellen) Livingston; uncle of Sam and Adam Livingston; also survived by cousins, co-workers and many devoted caregivers and friends. Leo was employed as a clerk by the US Bankruptcy Court for over 34 years. Known for his kindness, Leo was selfless and never complained and was a joy to know by all that knew him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1-2 p.m.) Interment Tree of Life Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Tree of Life Congregation, 5859 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
