NESTLER LEO M.
Age 81, of Baldwin Twp., formerly of Brookline, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years to Carole (Lederer); son of the late George and Ethel (Barger); dear father of Gregory Leo Nestler, Carole A. Klocko (Doug); stepfather to Donna M. Nestler; proud grandpa to Addie and twins, Teddy and Ellie Klocko; brother of George, Bernard (Teresa), Leroy (Marilyn); also eight deceased brothers and two deceased sisters. Leo was a retired driver for the Port Authority of Allegheny County (Collier Division). Arrangements are private and under the direction of the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 412-561-0380. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020