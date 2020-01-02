Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
LEO M. NESTLER

LEO M. NESTLER Obituary
NESTLER LEO M.

Age 81, of Baldwin Twp., formerly of Brookline, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years to Carole (Lederer); son of the late George and Ethel (Barger); dear father of Gregory Leo Nestler, Carole A. Klocko (Doug); stepfather to Donna M. Nestler; proud grandpa to Addie and twins, Teddy and Ellie Klocko; brother of George, Bernard (Teresa), Leroy (Marilyn); also eight deceased brothers and two deceased sisters. Leo was a retired driver for the Port Authority of Allegheny County (Collier Division). Arrangements are private and under the direction of the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 412-561-0380. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
