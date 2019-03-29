Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
LEO NAAB Obituary

Age 80, of McKees Rocks, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Leo and Hazel; loving brother of the late Lawrence. Leo will be missed by his three cats, Sassy, Babyface, and Pistol. He is also survived by many friends. Leo loved to play guitar for the Embryo Infinity Rebirth Band, which was popular in the 1970s. Friends received Friday 6-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks, where services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
