LEO R. CAMPBELL Jr. Obituary
CAMPBELL, JR. LEO R.

Age 85, formerly of Green Tree, on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy C. (Flatley) Campbell; dear father of William (Teresa) Campbell, Diane (Peter) Yalch and Timothy (Jill) Campbell; loving grandfather of Lindsey and William Campbell, Katie (Bill) Holtz, Maria (fiance' Tim Castello) Yalch, Nicholas (Kathleen), Kristopher, Alex (Hannah) and Cameron (Lauren) Campbell; also five great-granddaughters; brother of the late Richard and Robert Campbell and Mildred Walsh. Friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Child Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
