LEON GRANT Jr.

LEON GRANT Jr. Obituary
GRANT, JR. LEON

Age 48, on January 30, 2020, loving father of Arieanna Lee Grant, Tyler Grant and Deion Terrell Grant, he was preceded in death by his loving mother, Peggy Ricketts Young and brother, Adrian Young. He also leaves to cherish his memory father, Leon Grant, Sr. (Denise), brother, Cory D. Grant and stepfather, Chester Young (Peggy) along with a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and friends. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 4-8 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 10940 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Funeral Service Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Knoxville, Pgh., PA 15210 at 11 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
