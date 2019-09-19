|
|
PARKER LEON
Age 81, of Phoenix, AZ (from Pittsburgh, PA), peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at home with family by his side. He is survived by his devoted wife, Phyllis (Ollison) and their four children, Felicia Leona Parker, Sheila Marchbanks (Anthony), James Bennett (Deborah), and Cheryce Bennett-Tay. Predeceased by his parents, Napoleon and Luegratha Parker and brothers, Napoleon, Leonard (his fraternal twin), and Larry Parker. As a young adult, Leon joined the United States Air Force where he retired as a TSgt, and continued a career in communications as a civilian. While residing in Phoenix, he served in youth ministry at Azusa Church, and later in leadership roles at Beth Simchat HaMashiach. He was active in the community and volunteered at the Grande Museum and Archaeological Park. Visitation with family, Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10-11 a.m. at the Funeraria Del Angel Greer Wilson Chapel-Dignity Memorial, 5921 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033, where service will follow at 11:00 a.m., and burial at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019