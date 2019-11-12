|
ZIONTS LEON S.
Actor, singer, producer, mentor, friend and lawyer. Born in Wheeling, WV, to Shirley and Albert (z"l) of Pittsburgh. Adored husband and partner of Nancy Drazner Zionts of Montreal. Beloved father of Allison Laine (James Curtis) of London, UK, and Dani Lyon of the Bay Area and Pittsburgh - who dropped everything to come home and take incredible care of their Papa. Brother of Gail Raz (Micha) of Hatzeva, Israel, Harry Zionts (Laurie) of Pittsburgh. Brother-in-law of Susan and Jeffrey Bercovitch of Montreal, Ellen Drazner of Toronto, Stephen Winikoff (Susan Renda) of Wexford, and Lisa Winikoff of Montreal. Son-in-law of Heather Tinkoff and the late Michael Drazner of Montreal. Special family to Jane and Larry Plotnick. Fun uncle to 18 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Loving dog father to Fiyero and the late Fievel and Fezzik. Dear friend to many. He was an attorney with the firm of Citron Alex and Zionts PC for 20 years until he retired with a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer earlier this year. Leon was passionate about theater - he loved performing and singing with many theater companies and venues across the region. In co-founding Front Porch Theatricals, Leon was committed to creating opportunities for actors, singers and tech professionals at all stages of their careers. Leon hoped his legacy would be the joy he brought to people as a performer, and the encouragement he provided from his heart. Leon was incredibly grateful for the many family who are friends and friends who are family for the love and care over the past months of his illness. Special thanks to Leon's extended medical and spiritual partners: Nathan Bahary MD, Jason Ng MD, Myles Zuckerman MD and the team at Family Hospice, Jonathan Weinkle MD and Debi Gilboa MD. The family will always be grateful for the 23-plus years that Leon was afforded by his medical partner and hero, Saul Silver MD. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 12 noon. Visitation one and one half hour prior (10:30 a.m. to 12 noon). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Front Porch Theatricals, 112 Sewickley Ridge Circle, Sewickley, PA 15143 or www.frontporchpgh.com.
