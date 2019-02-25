SPRINGEL LEON, JR.

Age 90, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband to Mary Magdalen (Likavec) Springel (deceased), he is survived by his loving children, Kathleen J. (Springel) and Albert Meek, Elaine M. Springel, Carol A. Springel, Mary M. (Springel) and Robert W. Smith, Anthony G. and Maria Niza (Mantiquilla) Springel, and Leon C. and Jennifer A. (Simone) Springel and twelve grandchildren. Leon was a WWII veteran, having served four years in the Navy and 18 years in the Air Force, from where he retired in 1969. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of bowling, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers; Friends received Tuesday 4-8 p.m., at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.