VERSE LEON "PETE"

Was born August 30, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA. Pete fell asleep in death on April 17, 2019 in the Veterans Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ida Verse and brother, Norman Verse. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Verse; sister, Geraldine Ivory; two sons, Darnell and Aaron Verse; three daughters, Toyer Carter, Cassandra Wagner and Deborah Parker; ten grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him. There will be no service at this time.