Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Child Parish
Age 74, of South Fayette, on December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of James E. Campbell; loving mother of Pamela (Joseph) Lunn, Tim (Joelle) Campbell and Jamie (Tammi) Campbell; sister of the late Patty Smith; grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six. Lonnie was a retired office manager for Kmart, Bridgeville. She was a member of CD of A and the former St. Anthony Church. She was a lifelong babysitter for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the best "Gma" ever. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish.  Memorials may be made to .  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
