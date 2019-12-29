|
KIRSCHENMANN LEONA E.
Age 91, of Mount Lebanon, originally from Chicago, IL, on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond D. Kirschenmann; devoted mother of Mark Kirschenmann, his wife, Katri of Ann Arbor, MI and David Kirschenmann, his wife, Joann of Plymouth Meeting, PA; loving grandmother of Kayla (John) Rockovich, Julia, Lillian and Elias Kirschenmann; sister of the late Amelia Plotz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Leona was a graduate and Alumni Association Member of Valparaiso University. She went on to study Social Work at the University of Pittsburgh. Leona was a volunteer at St. Clair Hospital for many years and a 39 year member of the former Our Savior Lutheran Church in Mt. Lebanon. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Monday morning from 11 o'clock until time of Service at 11:30. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, Valparaiso Universtiy, Carnegie Boys & Girls Club, Peace Lutheran Church and Randazzo Dance Company, Ann Arbor, MI. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019