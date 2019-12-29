Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONA KIRSCHENMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONA E. KIRSCHENMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONA E. KIRSCHENMANN Obituary
KIRSCHENMANN LEONA E.

Age 91, of Mount Lebanon, originally from Chicago, IL, on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond D. Kirschenmann; devoted mother of Mark Kirschenmann, his wife, Katri of Ann Arbor, MI and David Kirschenmann, his wife, Joann of Plymouth Meeting, PA; loving grandmother of Kayla (John) Rockovich, Julia, Lillian and Elias Kirschenmann; sister of the late Amelia Plotz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Leona was a graduate and Alumni Association Member of Valparaiso University. She went on to study Social Work at the University of Pittsburgh. Leona was a volunteer at St. Clair Hospital for many years and a 39 year member of the former Our Savior Lutheran Church in Mt. Lebanon. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Monday morning from 11 o'clock until time of Service at 11:30. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, Valparaiso Universtiy, Carnegie Boys & Girls Club, Peace Lutheran Church and Randazzo Dance Company, Ann Arbor, MI.    www.laughlinfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -