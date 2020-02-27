Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SUNDAY LEONA E. (ERTZBERGER)

Of McCandless Twp., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born December 20, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late John and Mary Ertzberger; wife of the late Charles W. Sunday; loving mother of Sherry L. Sullivan (the late Joseph R.); proud grandmother of Michael B. Sullivan (Sarah) and Jennifer Sullivan; great-grandmother of Ryan, Christopher, and William. Friends received Friday 3-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills where services will be held Saturday 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
