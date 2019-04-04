ESKEN LEONA

Of West Mifflin, formerly of Munhall, on April 2, 2019, age 82. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Murdzak) Esken; sister of Johanna "Jo Ann" (late Carl) Aitken and Julia "Cookie" Esken Bruno; aunt of Christine (Rick Musgrove) Hartland, Kip (Julie) Aitken, Jennifer (Peter) Schnore, Amy Bruno, Anita (Andy Marshall) Bruno and Laura (Dirk) Wabrick; great-aunt of Kate and Robert Hartland, Abby and Ellie Aitken, Ben and John Schnore, Matt (Devalyn) Bruno and Brad Ruggieri; great-great-aunt of Logan Bruno. Leona was an executive secretary for Mellon Bank and was a volunteer for the Carnegie Library of Homestead, Mon Valley Initiative and the Homestead Arts Council. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be Saturday, 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Allyn Itterly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or .

