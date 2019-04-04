Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Of West Mifflin, formerly of Munhall, on April 2, 2019, age 82. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Murdzak) Esken; sister of Johanna "Jo Ann" (late Carl) Aitken and Julia "Cookie" Esken Bruno; aunt of Christine (Rick Musgrove) Hartland, Kip (Julie) Aitken, Jennifer (Peter) Schnore, Amy Bruno, Anita (Andy Marshall) Bruno and Laura (Dirk) Wabrick; great-aunt of Kate and Robert Hartland, Abby and Ellie Aitken, Ben and John Schnore, Matt (Devalyn) Bruno and Brad Ruggieri; great-great-aunt of Logan Bruno. Leona was an executive secretary for Mellon Bank and was a volunteer for the Carnegie Library of Homestead, Mon Valley Initiative and the Homestead Arts Council. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be Saturday, 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Allyn Itterly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
