LEONA "LIL" (RADICK) HAYNES

LEONA "LIL" (RADICK) HAYNES Obituary
HAYNES LEONA "LIL" (RADICK)

June 19, 1923 - April 13, 2019.


Dearly beloved wife of 70 years to Louis Haynes; mother of Leona "Lee" (Bart) Klemz, Blair "Skip" (Cheryl) Haynes, Mark (Kim) Haynes, James "Jim" (Cheryl) Haynes, Leslie Haynes Simpson (the late Barry); daughter of the late John and Anna Radick; sister of Viola (the late Jack ) Peifer, the late James (Rose) Radick, Dorothy (John) Manjerovic and Richard (surviving spouse, Olga) Radick; Lil had 13 grandchildren who loved her sense of humor. Her 16 great-grandchildren adored her and loved spending time with her. Her humor was legendary. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. Panachida memorial service on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Orthodox funeral service on Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
