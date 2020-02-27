Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Formerly of Rankin and East Pittsburgh, a recent resident of Woodhaven in Monroeville, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Zolnierzak for 56 years. Loving mother of Robert E. (Diana) Zolnierzak of Baden, Thomas (Evelyn) Zolnierzak of Saltsburg and Mark (Kim) Zolnierzak of North Braddock. Precious grandmother of Anthony (Natalie), Bradley, Steven (Beth) and Kristen Zolnierzak. Proud great-grandmother of Harley. Leona was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and attended Sacred Heart Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society, serving as treasurer for many years. She also served her parish as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Ladies of Charity and as a member of the Prayerline. In addition to volunteering for her parish, Leona volunteered for her community as a member of the Golden Agers at the Braddock Salvation Army and as a member of the Cot Club at the former Braddock Hospital. Leona was also a member of the Senior Citizens at Brinton Towers and the Polish Falcons of America, Lodge #118 in Braddock. Perhaps her most notable volunteer efforts were as a leader with the Boy Scouts when her boys were active scouts. Leona was awarded the Silver Fawn, which was the highest honor in scouting for female scout leaders. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Saturday at 10 a.m. Leona will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
