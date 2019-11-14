|
|
LONG LEONA
Age 79, of Penn Hills, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, sadly passed away at UPMC Family Hospice of Canterbury Place. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Margaret (O'Rourke) Slebonick; sisters, Margaret ("Ski") Slebonick, Rose Novak and Kay Shinsky. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lorraine and Ray Dunegan; grandchildren, Kristen (Joe) Herman, Lauren Dunegan and Domenic Dunegan; great-grandchildren, Mirabella and Gianna Herman, brothers Andrew (Jean) Slebonick, Robert (Jean) Slebonick and sister, Mary Bernadette Cunningham; and many nieces and nephews. Leona will be missed by her friends and neighbors of the Jefferson Manor in Penn Hills, where she participated in the tenant council and Food Pantry. She was a caring, giving person who lived life on her own terms. She enjoyed cooking shows, puzzle books and spending time with her family. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Rd. (at Universal Rd.) Penn Hills, 15235, where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday 10 a.m. Interment will be at Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019