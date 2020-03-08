LEONA M. (GIALANELLA) BAKER (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
15211
(412)-381-2323
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Obituary
BAKER LEONA M. (GIALANELLA)

Age 84, of Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.  Beloved wife of Robert F. Baker; loving mother of Michael, Thomas, Daniel Baker and Nancy Helbling (Robert); loving grandmother of Max Helbling; sister of Ron Gialanella (Rae) and the late Audrey Scanlon (survived by, Robert) and Dolores Szarmack (Leonard); also survived by loving family and friends. As per Leona's wishes, there will be no visitations. Family and friends are invited to meet in St. Mary of the Mount Church for the Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
