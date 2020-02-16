Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
LEONA M. (SAWICKI) CHOBOT

LEONA M. (SAWICKI) CHOBOT Obituary
CHOBOT LEONA M. (SAWICKI)

Age 99, of Ingram, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Richard J. Chobot; loving mother of Richard J. (Sandra) Chobot, Jr. and David Chobot; grandmother of Kelly Falcioni, Sally Lynch, Patti Boretsky and Lisa Chobot; great-grandmother of D.J., David, Derek and Patrick; sister of the late Peter Sawicki Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton 412-921-3661. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In St. Philip Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
