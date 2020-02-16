|
CHOBOT LEONA M. (SAWICKI)
Age 99, of Ingram, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Richard J. Chobot; loving mother of Richard J. (Sandra) Chobot, Jr. and David Chobot; grandmother of Kelly Falcioni, Sally Lynch, Patti Boretsky and Lisa Chobot; great-grandmother of D.J., David, Derek and Patrick; sister of the late Peter Sawicki Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton 412-921-3661. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In St. Philip Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020