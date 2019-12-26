|
ODENTHAL LEONA MARIE
Age 93, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Jack" Odenthal and Robert Kelley. Daughter of the late Peter and Maria Schmitz; loving mother of William (Debbie) Odenthal, Janet (Fran) Sehn, Mary Claire( Mark) Reilly and Gregory (Heidi) Odenthal; sister of Mildred Scannell, Edwin Schmitz; grandmother of Melissa, Albin, David, Art, Melanie, Patrick, Stephanie, Nicole, Christopher, "C.J.", Rehmi and Shae; 17 great-grandchildren. Mom and Dad started their married life by opening the Duquesne Heights Hardware store. Eventually they converted it into the Cliffside Restaurant which they operated for ten years. They then bought the Bigham Tavern which they ran for ten years. Mom continued to work in the restaurant business as a waitress where she enjoyed meeting and talking to the customers, many of whom became her regulars. Mom lived for her family - there was nothing she wouldn't have done for us. After Dad passed, her grandchildren became the highlight of her life. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a huge smile to her face. Everyone is invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. FRIDAY in St. Louise de Marillac Church. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019