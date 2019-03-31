Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONA QUERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONA MARIE QUERING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LEONA MARIE QUERING Obituary
QUERING LEONA MARIE

Age 87, of Bethel Park, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2019. Leona is survived by her beloved children, Barie (Allison) Quering, Andrea (Mark) Kruszewski, Michelle (James Craig) Wolota, and Lynn (Robert) Hutton; cherished grandmother of Mark, Jr., Evan, Lacy, Morgan, and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman R. Quering. The family would like to thank the staff of Paramount Senior Living in Bethel Park for the exceptional care Leona received. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Germaine Parish, 7003 Baptist Rd., Bethel Park 15102. Condolences may be left at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now