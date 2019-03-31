QUERING LEONA MARIE

Age 87, of Bethel Park, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2019. Leona is survived by her beloved children, Barie (Allison) Quering, Andrea (Mark) Kruszewski, Michelle (James Craig) Wolota, and Lynn (Robert) Hutton; cherished grandmother of Mark, Jr., Evan, Lacy, Morgan, and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman R. Quering. The family would like to thank the staff of Paramount Senior Living in Bethel Park for the exceptional care Leona received. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Germaine Parish, 7003 Baptist Rd., Bethel Park 15102. Condolences may be left at:

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz