TRAVIS LEONA N.
Passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, at the age of 82. Daughter of the late Vernie and Gardenia Travis; sister of Verna Travis, Rosalie Hines, Patsy Wade (Robert) and the late Vivian Moore and Robert Travis; also survived by aunt, Doris Nash and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh, 2225 Bedford Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Restland Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019