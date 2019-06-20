Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh
2225 Bedford Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
LEONA N. TRAVIS


Passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, at the age of 82. Daughter of the late Vernie and Gardenia Travis; sister of Verna Travis, Rosalie Hines, Patsy Wade (Robert) and the late Vivian Moore and Robert Travis; also survived by aunt, Doris Nash and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh, 2225 Bedford Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Restland Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
