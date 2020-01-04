Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Maurice Catholic Church
2001 Ardmore Blvd.
Forest Hills, PA
View Map
LEONARD A. LISCIO Jr. Obituary
LISCIO, JR. LEONARD A.

It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Leonard A. Liscio, Jr, of Plum Boro, PA announce his passing after a long and courageous battle, at the age of 62. Predeceased by his beloved Dad, Leonard A. Liscio, Sr. Len will forever survive in the hearts of his most loving Mom, Ellen (Cliff) Liscio-Foster of Monroeville, PA; big brother to LeeAnn Liscio of Detroit, MI, Ellen Fuhrer of Plum Boro and Paul (Nicole) Liscio of Baden, PA. Devoted Dad to Stacy (Joe) Zalac of Wexford, PA and Matt (Dana) Liscio of Williamsburg, VA.Survived by the cherished kids in his life – Grandpap to Malcom and Oliver Zalac. Uncle to Steve, Drew (Mallory) and Wil Fuhrer. Len is also survived by many treasured family and extended family members. We love you Len – Green Grass and High Tides Forever!!! Friends will be received on Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Maurice Catholic Church, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills at 12 noon. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Nation at www.heartofthenation.org or at www.stjude.org. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
