DUTZIK LEONARD ALLEN
Died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was the son of Clarence and Laura Dutzik of Carrick. He is survived by his children, Anthony, Lenny and Lorie; his grandchildren, Max and Miles, Chris and John; his brothers, James, Albert, Wayne, Greg, Dave; his sister, Joi. Leonard was a graduate of Carrick High and a veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He was laid to rest in a ceremony at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. We will miss his dry sense of humor and his no nonsense attitude. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019