Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD DUTZIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD ALLEN DUTZIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONARD ALLEN DUTZIK Obituary
DUTZIK LEONARD ALLEN

Died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was the son of Clarence and Laura Dutzik of Carrick. He is survived by his children, Anthony, Lenny and Lorie; his grandchildren, Max and Miles, Chris and John; his brothers, James, Albert, Wayne, Greg, Dave; his sister, Joi. Leonard was a graduate of Carrick High and a veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He was laid to rest in a ceremony at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. We will miss his dry sense of humor and his no nonsense attitude. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -