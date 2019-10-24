|
|
BIDOLI, SR. LEONARD
Age 97, passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on February 7, 1922. Loving husband to Elsie Bidoli who passed in 2003. Caring father to Leonard J. (Donna) Bidoli and Teresa Bidoli. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by six siblings. Leonard was a US Army veteran and a member of Post 1810 in Brentwood. He was a bricklayer by trade and also served as an usher for St. Sylvester's Parish. Friends will be received on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Sylvester's Parish of the Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh. Interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park with full Military Honors. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019