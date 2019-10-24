Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD BIDOLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD BIDOLI Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONARD BIDOLI Sr. Obituary
BIDOLI, SR. LEONARD

Age 97, passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on February 7, 1922. Loving husband to Elsie Bidoli who passed in 2003.  Caring father to Leonard J. (Donna) Bidoli and Teresa Bidoli. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by six siblings. Leonard was a US Army veteran and a member of Post 1810 in Brentwood. He was a bricklayer by trade and also served as an usher for St. Sylvester's Parish. Friends will be received on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Sylvester's Parish of the Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh. Interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park with full Military Honors. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now