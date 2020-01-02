|
PAGE LEONARD C.
Leonard C. Page, age 63, of Carnegie, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Brother of Donald and Robert Page and the late Barbara Morris. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends are invited to call on Friday, January 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020