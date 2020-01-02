Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
LEONARD C. PAGE

LEONARD C. PAGE Obituary
PAGE LEONARD C.

PAGE LEONARD C.

Leonard C. Page, age 63, of Carnegie, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Brother of Donald and Robert Page and the late Barbara Morris. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends are invited to call on Friday, January 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
