KIST, JR. LEONARD G.
Age 92, of Mount Lebanon, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Miriam A. (Flecker) Kist; devoted father of Timothy and his wife Claire, Stephen and his wife Beth Ann, Theresa, Kathleen and Paul Kist; loving grandfather of Natalie Merry and her husband Luke, Patrick, John and Ian Kist; great-grandfather of Walter Merry. Leonard was a proud US Army Corporal who loved hunting, art and flowers. He spent most of his career working for US Steel. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Everyone will be welcomed to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, Kane Boulevard, Scott Twp. on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be Private. The family would like to gratefully thank the nurses, aides and staff at Marian Manor, particularly those on 2B for their compassionate care.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019