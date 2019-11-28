Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Boulevard
Scott Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD KIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD G. KIST Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONARD G. KIST Jr. Obituary
KIST, JR. LEONARD G.

Age 92, of Mount Lebanon, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Miriam A. (Flecker) Kist; devoted father of Timothy and his wife Claire, Stephen and his wife Beth Ann, Theresa, Kathleen and Paul Kist; loving grandfather of Natalie Merry and her husband Luke, Patrick, John and Ian Kist; great-grandfather of Walter Merry. Leonard was a proud US Army Corporal who loved hunting, art and flowers. He spent most of his career working for US Steel. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Everyone will be welcomed to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, Kane Boulevard, Scott Twp. on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be Private. The family would like to gratefully thank the nurses, aides and staff at Marian Manor, particularly those on 2B for their compassionate care.


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -