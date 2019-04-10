Home

Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
GREGG LEONARD III

Age 75, of McKeesport, passed away on April 5, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on September 21, 1943; beloved son to the late Leonard and Annette Gregg; loving husband to Deborah Gregg; caring father to Scott William and Jennifer Gregg; step-father to Michael, Andrea and Julie; proud grandfather to Nicole (Joe), Michael Leonard, Marissa, Avery, Gavin and Liam; great-grandfather to eight; brother to Annette, Diane, Gerry, Gale, Charlee (Mark), Kelly (Bill); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and the mother of his children Suzanne. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; and his best buddy, Joe Simoni. Leonard worked and retired from the Labors Union 373. He enjoyed people, and was very proud of his Irish heritage. He loved a good meal and always finished with dessert. Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES; 2935 Brownsville Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St Mary of the Mount Church; 403 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211 PLEASE SIGN THE ONLINE REGISTER @ CIESLKTATKO.COM

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
