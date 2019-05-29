Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD KUNTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD I. KUNTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LEONARD I. KUNTZ Obituary
KUNTZ LEONARD I.

Of Squirrel Hill, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildred H. Kuntz; beloved father of Stephen Kuznetsov and Leslie Mitchell (John Tallent); father-in-law of Judith Cohen; Zaydee to Joshua Kuznetsov; uncle of Walter Hineck, Joan Reisfeld, Susan Indovina, the late Aaron Lupovitch, the late Jana Talton, and Lyra Talton; great-uncle of Zachary Reisfeld and Lauren Indovina. Leonard was a longtime member of Congregation Dor Hadash, a resident of Weinberg Village, and a World War II veteran. Services and Interment PRIVATE. Contributions may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, Weinberg Village, Congregation Dor Hadash, or Beth Shalom Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now