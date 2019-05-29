|
KUNTZ LEONARD I.
Of Squirrel Hill, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildred H. Kuntz; beloved father of Stephen Kuznetsov and Leslie Mitchell (John Tallent); father-in-law of Judith Cohen; Zaydee to Joshua Kuznetsov; uncle of Walter Hineck, Joan Reisfeld, Susan Indovina, the late Aaron Lupovitch, the late Jana Talton, and Lyra Talton; great-uncle of Zachary Reisfeld and Lauren Indovina. Leonard was a longtime member of Congregation Dor Hadash, a resident of Weinberg Village, and a World War II veteran. Services and Interment PRIVATE. Contributions may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, Weinberg Village, Congregation Dor Hadash, or Beth Shalom Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019