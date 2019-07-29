Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
4504 Walnut St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-3454
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD LOCKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD J. "TIM" LOCKE


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONARD J. "TIM" LOCKE Obituary
LOCKE LEONARD J. "TIM"

Age 71, of Versailles, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home.  Born December 27, 1948 in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Leonard J. and Juanita (Wilson) Orzel Locke.  A retired Yardmaster with more than 41 years of experience with the Union Railroad, Tim was a member of the Allegheny County Transit Council.  He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Dennison) Locke; his children, Timothy (Jeanne) Locke of White Oak and Jennifer (Justin) Locke of Urbana, IL; his six grandchildren, James and June Leiby, Derek Tokosh, Christine Locke, and Justin and Michael Cheeseman; his sister, Lucinda Tonkovic of Greer, SC; and also his nephew.  Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454)  on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 until a 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service with Rev. Scott McCormick officiating.  Memorial contributions in Tim's name should be made to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, 1 Museum Rd., Washington, PA 15301.  www.bekavacfuneralhome.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now