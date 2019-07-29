|
LOCKE LEONARD J. "TIM"
Age 71, of Versailles, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home. Born December 27, 1948 in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Leonard J. and Juanita (Wilson) Orzel Locke. A retired Yardmaster with more than 41 years of experience with the Union Railroad, Tim was a member of the Allegheny County Transit Council. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Dennison) Locke; his children, Timothy (Jeanne) Locke of White Oak and Jennifer (Justin) Locke of Urbana, IL; his six grandchildren, James and June Leiby, Derek Tokosh, Christine Locke, and Justin and Michael Cheeseman; his sister, Lucinda Tonkovic of Greer, SC; and also his nephew. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 until a 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service with Rev. Scott McCormick officiating. Memorial contributions in Tim's name should be made to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, 1 Museum Rd., Washington, PA 15301. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019