Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine
East McKeesport., PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Good Shepard Cemetery
Monroeville, PA
View Map
LEONARD J. OSTROSKY


1928 - 2020
LEONARD J. OSTROSKY Obituary
OSTROSKY LEONARD J.

Leonard "Leo" J. Ostrosky, age 91, of East McKeesport, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born November 6, 1928 in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John and Catherine Ostrosky. He was a longtime member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport and the American Legion in White Oak. He served in the US Army in Korea and went onto work for over 37 years as a Mill Wright for U.S. Steel in Braddock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Teofil Ostrosky; and sister, Cecilia Yohn. He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Bernice M. (Uschock); sons, Thomas (Barbara) Ostrosky, James (Elizabeth) Ostrosky and David (Diane) Ostrosky; grandchildren, Kimberly and Joseph Ostrosky and Katie (Adam) Yeargin; brother Robert (Judy) Ostrosky; and sister, Patricia (John) Sauers. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Robert Bellarmine in East McKeesport. Interment will follow at Good Shepard Cemetery in Monroeville. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
