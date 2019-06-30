MCCRORY LEONARD L. "MAC"

Age 84,of Fombell, passed away Thursday morning, in Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, Zelienople. He was an electrician working out of Union 495 Wilmington, NC. Mac presently owned the Silversmith Shop in Zelienople, where he was known for designing jewelry. He was a 50-year member of the Harmony-Zelienople Masonic Lodge 429, the VFW 252 of Ellwood City, the American Legion Post 474 of Zelienople, the Hungarian Club of Zelienople, and Hosanna Industries. Mac served in the U.S Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by one son, one brother, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Christine Di Ianni McCrory; two daughters, Lynette (Anthony) Mull, of Newton, KS, and Toni Lynn Walick, of Parma, OH; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family of Leonard "Mac" McCrory will receive friends on Sunday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the A. CARL KINSEY-RONALD N. VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople. A Blessing Service will be on Monday at 11:00 A.M. from the funeral home. If desired the family has suggested memorial donations be made to Hosanna Industries, 109 Reinert Dr., Rochester, PA 15074. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.