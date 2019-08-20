|
|
GIEL, SR. LEONARD R.
Age 85, of Glenshaw, peacefully, on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Camilla DeLuca Giel; loving father of Leonard (Diane) Giel, Jr., Camilla (Gary) Hick, Joan (Ronald) Seebacher, and the late Thomas Anthony Giel; proud Pap Pap of Brian (Robyn), Michele (Dushantha), Steven (Samantha), Andrew, Jennifer, and Shelby; Lenny was preceded in death as the youngest of 10 children; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Leonard was a proud Union Carpenter member for 52 years. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida and summers in Emlenton. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary of the Assumption.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019